Pueblo police investigating after badly decomposed body found in field

Pueblo police are investigating after a body was found in a field near the 2400 block of West 15th Street, police said in a Thursday evening social media post.

On Dec. 31, at approximately 10:54 a.m., a man told police he was walking the field to the west of the 2400 block of West 15th Street when he came across a dead body in the field, police said Thursday. Officers arrived on scene and located a deceased male whose body was badly decomposed.

The Pueblo County coroner and Pueblo Police Department crime scene investigators were called out to process the scene.

As of Friday afternoon, the deceased man's identity remains unknown.

Sgt. Frank Ortega, a spokesperson for PPD, stated that as of Friday, identifying details such as age have not yet been determined by investigators.

No other identifying information is available at this time.

Police are also unable to tell, as of Friday afternoon, how long the body may have been in the field. "It was a long time. But because of factors like weather, anything more would be pure speculation at this point," Ortega said.

"This case is a little bit more involved," he said. "We have to rely more on forensics because that's kind of all we have at this point."

Ortega stated that Pueblo PD will work even more closely than usual with the Pueblo County Coroner's Office to determine the identity of the victim. At this time, police are unaware if foul play may have been involved, said Roger Schneider, another Pueblo PD spokesperson.

If anyone has information on the case, contact Pueblo police at 719-553-2502.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo police investigating after decomposed body found