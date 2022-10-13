Pueblo police investigating after body found along creek

Oct. 12—Someone found a body along Fountain Creek in Pueblo on Wednesday, and police said they believe that the death was suspicious.

The body was discovered around 11:55 a.m. near the 100 block of North Dayton Avenue, police said.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine how the person died, and it will release the decedent's name after that person's family has been notified.

Officers cleared the scene by late Wednesday afternoon but were still searching for witnesses. Anyone with information about the death is encouraged to call Pueblo police at 719-553-2502 or 719-320-6037. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.