Pueblo police investigating city's 23rd homicide of 2023 after man shot and killed Wednesday

Pueblo police are investigating a homicide after a shooting on Wheatridge Drive.

Officers responded at approximately 3:19 a.m. Wednesday after a caller reported several shots fired, Pueblo police said in a news release.

Officers located a seriously injured man in a vehicle on the street, police said. The victim was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment but later died at the hospital.

Pueblo police crimes against persons detectives and the department's crime scene investigations units are investigating the death as a homicide.

The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County coroner after their next-of-kin have been notified. The coroner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. The incident marks the 23rd homicide in Pueblo of 2023.

Anyone has any information on the incident is encouraged by the Pueblo Police Department to contact police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at 719-553-3385. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

There were 27 homicides in the city of Pueblo reported in 2022, and 30 county-wide.

Unnamed 2-year-old, Jan. 31 : Mythia Latka, 23, has been charged with child abuse causing the death of her 2-year-old child, who has not been publicly identified by the Chieftain because the child is a minor.

Heather Duran, Feb. 24 : Francisco Ruiz, 30, is accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of the 34-year-old Duran. Ruiz is scheduled for a jury trial in January after a judge found there was sufficient evidence to set the case for trial.

Fred Ettleman, Feb. 24 : Ettleman, 79, was killed in a shooting at King Soopers on Northern Avenue. Police have not publicly identified any suspects in Ettleman's death.

Joseph Vigil, March 4 : Vigil, 38, was killed in a late-night shooting. Police identified Pablo Carillo and Mario Valenzuela as suspects in the case. Carillo was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Valenzuela died on April 6, according to Pueblo PD. The county coroner stated that Valenzuela died in a "non-newsworthy manner" and declined to release Valenzuela's cause of death.

Sancho Xavier Sierra, April 3 : Sierra, 17, was killed in the 1000 block of East 11th Street, in an apparent shooting. Three women were also hospitalized with gunshot wounds in the same shooting. No suspects have yet been named in the case.

Scottie Sanders, April 24 : Sanders, 28, was found dead in the 2600 block of Orman Avenue after police responded to reports of an unconscious person. No suspects have been identified in the case and the coroner has not released Sanders' cause of death. No suspects have yet been named.

Daedriean Ortega-Brisco, May 9 : Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of East Second Street on a report that a person had been shot and found Ortega-Brisco, 19, dead at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. No suspects have yet been named in the case.

Joshua Specht, May 22 : Specht, 42, was found dead in the yard of a residence on the 2600 block of Poplar Street by police, who were responding to a call of shots fired in the area and a motorcycle crash near Illinois Avenue and Poplar Street. No suspects have yet been named in the case.

Michael Anthony Sandoval, June 11 : Sandoval, 28, was found dead by police at approximately 6:35 p.m. after they were called to the 1100 block of Francisco Street on a report of a shooting. Police announced in early July that they'd issued an arrest warrant charging Edgar Earl Darden with murder. Darden was arrested on Aug. 27 by police.

Jordan Robinson, June 19 : Robinson was discovered dead in a vehicle in the 1000 block of East River Street, the victim of apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a coroner investigator. No suspects have yet been named in the case.

Russel Edward Kuklies, June 27 : Kuklies, 40, was shot and killed at the Val-U-Stay Inn and Suites on North Hudson Avenue. Officers responded to the scene just after 8 p.m. the night of June 27 and found Kuklies deceased on scene. Police are seeking help identifying suspects in the homicide.

Marcos Colunga-Gaona, June 28: Colunga-Gaona, 25, was found unresponsive by police with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Lambert Avenue on the night of June 28 after neighbors in the area called police to report shots fired. Colunga-Gaona was pronounced dead by a coroner investigator. Police arrested a juvenile suspect and charged them with second-degree murder on Nov. 9.

Lazarus Vigil, June 28: Police were called to the scene of a car crash and fire in the 500 block of Mesa Avenue. When officers arrived, they found an adult male, identified later as Vigil, inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds. Vigil was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries. A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection to Vigil's death, although the suspect has not been publicly named due to his age.

Sabino Loya-Armendariz, July 3: Loya-Armendariz, 25, was found dead by Pueblo County sheriff’s deputies after suffering gunshot wounds in the 1300 block of Tampico Street. No arrest have been made.

Marcos Baca, July 4: Police were called to the 0-100 block of Amherst Avenue and arrived to find Baca, 29, dead at the scene. Pueblo police arrested Baca's uncle, William Montoya, and charged him with first-degree murder after he allegedly admitted to the shooting.

Vincent Smith, July 24 : Smith was shot and killed outside of his home on 2000 block of East Evans Avenue. Police arrested Russell Martinez in connection to Smith's death.

Unnamed teenager, July 25 : Less than eight hours after Smith's murder, Pueblo police were called to the skate park in City Park on another report of shots fired and found a teenager, who has not been publicly identified, dead. No arrests have been made.

Franklin Bruner, July 29: Bruner was shot and killed in the 1000 block of Berkley Avenue. His dog was also shot during the incident and had to be euthanized as a result of its injuries. The suspect in the case, Robert James Rudichar, was arrested in Las Vegas, New Mexico on July 31. He's been charged with first-degree murder.

Larry Derrick Maes, Aug. 4: Maes was found dead in a white SUV with a single gunshot wound after sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a vehicle wreck in the 1700 block of Tenderfoot Lane in Pueblo West. No suspects have been named in the case

Keith Quinn, Aug. 13: Quinn, 38, of Pueblo, was discovered dead in a parking lot near 45 Bonnymede Road. No suspects have been named in the case.

Jason Trujillo, Aug. 24: Trujillo was shot and killed during a multi-victim shooting in the 1200 block of Berwind Avenue. Three additional victims arrived at an area hospital via a private vehicle, according to Pueblo PD, two of whom were then transported to another hospital in Colorado Springs with life-threatening injuries, but survived. No suspects have been named.

Franky Montoya, Aug. 30 : Montoya, 34, died after being shot several times at a residence in the 1800 block of East 17th Street. No arrests have been made in the case.

Christopher Salazar , Sept. 21: Salazar, 29, was shot and killed, allegedly by Steven Vigil in an altercation outside of a liquor store on Sept. 21. Vigil has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Oliveah Fransua, Nov. 1: Fransua, 14, was shot and killed the night of Halloween, allegedly by her 15-year-old boyfriend, Fransua's mother told the Chieftain. No arrests have yet been announced in the case.

