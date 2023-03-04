Pueblo police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead.

Police responded to the 400 block of North Santa Fe Avenue on a report of a shooting at approximately 12:06 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

Police say officers discovered a deceased man when they arrived, and the investigations division was called to the scene. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

As of Saturday morning, no suspect had been taken into custody.

The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office after next of kin have been notified.

This is the fourth homicide investigation of 2023 for the city of Pueblo. No homicides have been reported in the rest of Pueblo County this year.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo police investigating city's fourth homicide of 2023