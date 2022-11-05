A man was shot and killed in the 1700 block of Constitution Road in Pueblo Friday night.

Police were called to the area on a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. and arrived to find a man dead, according to a news release.

Patrol officers secured the scene and contacted witnesses, and detectives were called to investigate and collect evidence. Police say the incident appears to be isolated and they do not believe there is further threat to the community.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office pending notification of their next of kin.

There have been 23 homicides recorded in the city and 26 countywide so far in 2022.

The Pueblo Police Department's investigation into the incident is active and ongoing. Pueblo PD is asking anyone with additional information to contact Detective Ron Gravatt at 719-320-6022. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

Chieftain editor Zach Hillstrom can be reached at zhillstrom@gannett.com or on Twitter @ZachHillstrom

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo police investigating Friday night homicide