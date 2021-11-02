Pueblo police investigating Halloween death as homicide

Nov. 2—The Pueblo Police Department says it is investigating a suspicious death as a homicide after a welfare check on Oct. 31.

A police press release states that officers were called the 1700 block of Van Buren Street around 4:05 p.m. on Halloween for a welfare check of an adult female.

Police say that upon arrival they found a deceased female in the home. Based on evidence discovered at the scene, detectives then initiated a homicide investigation.

Police say there have been no arrests and the victim has yet to be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner.

If you have information regarding the case, call Detective Carly Verdugo at 240-1341. You can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 542-7867 or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com.

The homicide marks the 21st in Pueblo this year.

Luke Lyons is the news director of The Pueblo Chieftain. He can be reached via email at LLyons@chieftain.com.