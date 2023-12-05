Pueblo police investigating homicide after man shot and killed Monday evening

Pueblo police are investigating the city's 24th homicide of 2023 after a shooting Monday evening.

The Pueblo Police Department received information about a shooting near the intersection of West Northern and Acero avenues at approximately 7:22 p.m. Monday, according to a Pueblo PD news release.

Officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound in the 1300 block of Acero Avenue.

The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries and was later transported to a hospital in Colorado Springs due to the extent of his injuries. The man was later declared dead at the hospital.

Pueblo PD's crimes against persons detectives and crime scene investigations units are investigating the death as a homicide.

The victim will be identified by the Pueblo County coroner after their next-of-kin have been notified. The coroner’s office will determine the official cause and manner of death. No arrests have been made and Pueblo PD's investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Pueblo PD dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at 719-553-3296.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

