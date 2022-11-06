Pueblo police are investigating another homicide after they say a man was killed in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Nuckolls Avenue at approximately 1:10 a.m. on a report of a shooting and arrived to find a white sedan that had crashed into a tree on the west end of the block, according to a news release.

As they approached the vehicle, officers contacted a female passenger and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries. The vehicle’s male driver was found dead and Pueblo PD is investigating the death as a homicide.

Pueblo PD’s release did not state whether the driver, passenger, or both may have been stricken by gunfire. The department did not immediately respond to the Chieftain’s request for comment.

Detectives are investigating and no arrests have been made.

Pueblo PD’s release said that based on initial information, police believe the shooting to be an isolated incident with “no further threat to the community.”

The investigation is still active and ongoing. The identity of the deceased will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office pending notification of his next of kin.

The fatal shooting marks the 24th homicide in the city of Pueblo in 2022 and the second in less than three days after a man was shot and killed in the 1700 block of Constitution Road Friday night.

Chieftain editor Zach Hillstrom can be reached at zhillstrom@gannett.com or on Twitter @ZachHillstrom

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo police investigating second homicide in less than three days