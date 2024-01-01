Pueblo police investigating second homicide in 36 hours after man shot and killed

Pueblo police are investigating the city's first homicide of 2024 and the second in just over 36 hours after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Berwind Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day, according to a Pueblo Police Department news release. Police arrived to find an adult man on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound and determined the man was dead.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION



On January 1, 2024, approximately 1326 hrs. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Berwind Ave at Northern Ave. on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, Officers located one adult male on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound. pic.twitter.com/uj4QN1odEJ — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) January 1, 2024

Pueblo PD detectives are investigating the death as a homicide. One person was detained by police for questioning, according to the release, but no suspect has been identified.

The victim will be publicly identified by the Pueblo County coroner after his next of kin has been notified.

Monday’s shooting marked the second homicide in Pueblo in just over 36 hours.

At about 12:50 a.m. Sunday morning, police were called to a shooting in the 1300 block of East 14th Street and arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. The victim, who also hasn't yet been publicly identified, was transported to a local hospital for treatment but ultimately died of his injuries.

Anyone with information on Monday afternoon’s shooting is asked by Pueblo PD to contact police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at 719-553-3385.

Anyone with information on Sunday morning’s shooting is encouraged to contact police dispatch or Detective Phillip Vigil at 719-601-7816.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

More Pueblo public safety news: Pueblo set a new record for auto thefts in 2023. Here's what to know

Chieftain Editor Zach Hillstrom can be reached at zhillstrom@gannett.com or on X, formerly Twitter, at @ZachHillstrom. Support local news, subscribe to the Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo police investigating New Year's Day homicide; second in 36 hours