Pueblo police investigating Sunday homicide; it's city's second in less than 15 hours

Pueblo police are investigating a Sunday afternoon homicide — the city's second in less than 15 hours and third of 2024.

At approximately 3:12 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 1200 block of Catalpa Street on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a man who appeared to have a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a Sunday evening news release.

During the investigation, officers were told a second victim had been given a ride to a local hospital. Communications personnel advised officers that a hospital had just called and reported that a male of unknown age with apparent gunshot wounds had been dropped off.

Medical personnel attempted to treat the male at the hospital, but he died of his injuries. Detectives were notified and are conducting a homicide investigation.

The deceased man will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office after his next of kin has been notified.

The homicide was the second in a matter of hours. Pueblo police are also investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning, which left one dead and another injured.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at 719-553-2502, or Detective Phil Vigil at 719-553-3354.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

