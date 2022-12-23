Pueblo police are investigating a pair of "suspicious" deaths after responding to a report of gunshots and finding two men dead on N. Elizabeth Street Thursday night.

At approximately 10:23 p.m., officers were called to a local business in the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth St. on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found two men dead.

The circumstances surrounding the men's deaths are currently unclear. Pueblo police spokesperson Meagan Chapman declined to provide additional information but said police have not classified the deaths as homicides because they have not yet processed all the necessary evidence.

Pueblo public safety news:Pueblo man sentenced to 12 years in prison for shooting two men in August 2020

If confirmed homicides, the two deaths would mark the 28th and 29th homicides in the city of Pueblo police this year after the city saw a record 30 homicides in 2021. Three homicides also have been recorded in Pueblo County in 2022.

Here's what we know about the 27 homicides recorded in the city of Pueblo, and three homicides recorded in Pueblo County, in 2022:

What we know about this year's homicides

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo police investigating 'suspicious' deaths after two men found dead