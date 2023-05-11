Pueblo police investigating two recent homicides and a double shooting

Pueblo police are investigating two recent homicides and a double shooting, all of which occurred in the past month.

On Tuesday, May 9, at approximately 10:19 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1500 block of East Second Street on a report that a person had been shot.

An adult man was found dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been publicly identified by the county coroner, pending notification of his next of kin. The man's death marks the seventh homicide in Pueblo so far in 2023.

Pueblo's sixth homicide of the year was reported on April 24, when officers found a man dead in the 2600 block of Orman Avenue. Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter identified the victim Thursday as 28-year-old Puebloan Scottie Sanders. Cotter has not revealed Sanders' cause of death and said the "investigation into his death continues."

Police have not named suspects in either case.

Top stories: Felony assault charges filed against father and son in violent citizen's arrest

Pueblo police are also investigating a double shooting on April 17, when an 18-year-old and a juvenile were shot in what police suspect to be a road-rage incident while they were riding in the back of a small black truck near the area of Polk Street and West Adams Avenue near 9:45 p.m.

Both victims sustained serious and life-altering injuries, according to a Pueblo police news release issued Wednesday.

A description of the suspect vehicle is not available, according to police. The Pueblo Police Department is asking anyone who may have knowledge of the shooting, may have witnessed it, or may have additional camera footage that captures the event, to contact Detective Joseph Cardona at 719-553-3385 or jcardona@pueblo.us.

Anyone with information about Tuesday's homicide is encouraged to contact Pueblo police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Carly Verdugo at 719-240-1341.

Anyone with information on the April 24 homicide may contact Pueblo PD or Detective Ron Gravatt at 719-320-6022.

Story continues

To anonymously share information about any of the three cases, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo police investigating two recent homicides and a double shooting