Pueblo police say man charged in July 4 homicide admitted to killing nephew

A note from the Associated Press regarding mental illness and crime: Studies have shown that the vast majority of people with mental illnesses are not violent, and experts say most people who are violent do not have mental illnesses.

A Colorado Springs man accused of shooting and killing his nephew in Pueblo on July 4 allegedly admitted doing so to police, according to a Pueblo Police Department arrest affidavit.

Police say William Montoya, 46, told them he was in a car with his nephew, Marcos Baca, 29, and was pointing a loaded handgun at his own head but decided he needed to "end his nephew's pain," by shooting him.

Police were called to the 0-100 block of Amherst Avenue early Tuesday morning at approximately 1:11 a.m. and arrived to find Baca dead at the scene. They later announced they'd arrested Montoya on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Family members of the victim told police that prior to the shooting, Montoya was exhibiting a range of symptoms indicating he was mentally unwell.

Montoya, who at the time was scheduled to turn himself in to his parole officer for a violation in another case, showed up at the home of Baca's parents several days before the murder. They said Montoya was completely naked, in a stolen car, and saying "demons were chasing him," according to the affidavit.

During the time Montoya was at the family's home, he continued to "act erratic" and say "weird stuff that didn't make sense," the victim's father told police.

Baca came to his parents’ home late in the evening of July 3 to fill up a deflated tire and was speaking with his uncle outside when his mother said she heard a loud pop.

She told police she looked outside and saw her son sitting in the driver's seat of his blue Chevrolet Camaro with Montoya in the passenger seat but did not see any commotion or fighting. A few minutes later, she said she heard another loud pop and went back outside where she saw Montoya holding a gun in his hand.

The victim’s mother told police she did not see her son, so she woke up her husband. They told police that when the two of them came back outside, Montoya fired a shot at them but missed and then drove off in their son’s vehicle.

The victim’s father said upon hearing the shot, he and his wife rushed back inside and came back out after the vehicle was out of sight, at which point they found Baca’s body.

Two spent shell casings and one live round were found by police at the scene, according to the affidavit.

Montoya then drove to Baca's girlfriend's house, the woman later told police, and loudly banged on her door, claiming to be Baca and demanding to be let in.

When the woman didn't let him in, she said Montoya shot at her house multiple times.

She then called police, who responded and arrested Montoya outside, according to the affidavit.

During an interview with police, Montoya stated he was having a "bad night" and was holding a gun to his head while speaking with his nephew. Police say he claimed that Baca was "suffering too" so he decided to shoot Baca, believing he was “helping” him.

Montoya was asked whether Baca had told him to do it, to which Montoya responded he just “felt the vibe."

However, later in the interview, Montoya stated that before being shot, Baca had tried to convince him to hand over the gun.

Montoya stated that he loved his nephew and believed he needed to shoot him because he was “suffering.” He initially denied shooting at the victim's mother, but later admitted to pointing the gun at her and shooting it into the air to show he "wasn't messing around."

The affidavit claims he also admitted to showing up to Baca’s girlfriend's residence. When asked if he intended to kill her, too, police claim his response was: "sorta, kinda," according to the affidavit.

Montoya stated that he wasn't under the influence of any drugs the night he shot his nephew but was "coming off a high" and that meth would likely still be in his bloodstream.

Montoya's first court appearance in the homicide case is scheduled for Wednesday. He is currently being held in the Pueblo County jail on a $1 million cash bond.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo police say man charged in homicide admitted to shooting nephew