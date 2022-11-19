Pueblo police say man killed by officers 'produced firearm' before being shot

Pueblo police allege the victim of a police shooting, Reginald Perry Bethea, produced a handgun when contacted by police, leading to a deadly shooting. Police declined to comment Friday evening on whether the gun was pointed at officers.

Bethea, 62, of Pueblo, died at the scene.

According a news release from Pueblo Police Department, Corporal Richard Burns and Officer Marcus Duran of PPD responded to 3600 Dillon Drive Nov. 10 following a report of a man with a firearm.

Upon arrival, the two officers contacted Bethea.

"While officers were communicating with the male, he produced a handgun," police wrote in the release. "The contact resulted in an officer-involved shooting."

Burns has been with the department for eight years, and Duran has been with the department for 10 months, according to police. Officers were placed on administrative leave per department policy.

The 10th Judicial Critical Incident Team is investigating this incident along with the ColoradoBureau of Investigation and Colorado State Patrol.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo police say man 'produced firearm' before being shot by officers