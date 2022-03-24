Pueblo police: Man shot woman who he caught breaking into cars early Wednesday

A man accused of shooting a woman multiple times after he caught her breaking into cars in north Pueblo was arrested by police early Wednesday.

Officers were sent to the 4700 block of Eagleridge Circle about 3:25 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they found a female in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a police statement.

Through their preliminary investigation, officers learned that the female was allegedly breaking into vehicles in the parking lot when the male shot her, the statement said.

Other people were allegedly involved with the car break-ins but fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

The female victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the unidentified suspect was arrested at the scene without incident and taken to the Pueblo County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree assault.

No other details, including the name of the suspect, had been released by Pueblo police by Thursday afternoon.

Detectives are seeking additional information regarding the other people who allegedly fled the scene.

The Pueblo Police Department asks that anyone who has information regarding the incident contact Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6006 or Pueblo Police Dispatch at 553-2502.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

