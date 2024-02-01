Pueblo police probing homicide, seeking 2 children after finding child's body in storage unit

The remains of a child's body were found encased in concrete in a Pueblo storage unit on Jan. 10, and the Pueblo Police Department is investigating the death as a homicide.

In a Wednesday evening news release, police said they were called to the 600 block of West Sixth Street on the morning of Jan. 10 after someone reported finding a metal container in a storage unit that was filled with hardened concrete.

Through their investigation, police searched the metal container and located a child's remains.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified by the county coroner, who will release their identity after notifying their next of kin.

Police are attempting to locate two children, Jesus Dominguez and Yesenia Dominguez, to confirm their location and safety in connection with the case.

Police are seeking to locate Jesus Dominguez (left) and Yesenia Dominguez to confirm their safety after finding a child's body encased in concrete in a storage unit on Jan. 10. The children haven't been seen since 2018 and would now be about 10 and 9 years old.

"The investigation indicates Jesus and Yesenia have not been seen since approximately the summer of 2018," police said in the release. "Yesenia Dominguez was approximately 3 years old when she was last seen, and she would currently be 9 years old. Jesus Dominguez was approximately 5 years old when he was last seen, and he would currently be approximately 10 years old."

No arrests have been made, but police have interviewed two people of interest, according to the release. The department's homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident or the location of Jesus and Yesenia Dominguez is encouraged by Pueblo PD to contact police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Nicholas Lile at 719-601-7751.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

Chieftain Editor Zach Hillstrom can be reached at zhillstrom@gannett.com or on Twitter at @ZachHillstrom.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo police probing homicide after child's remains found in storage unit