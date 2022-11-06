Pueblo police respond to overnight homicide

Nov. 5—A man is dead after police responded to a shooting in Pueblo late Friday night.

Pueblo police were dispatched around 10 p.m. to the 1700 block of Constitution Road. They found an adult man's body, according to a news release.

Police say they secured the location and contacted nearby witnesses. The homicide appears to be an isolated incident, according to police, but they have not specified whether any suspects have been identified at this time.

This is Pueblo's 22nd homicide investigation of the year.