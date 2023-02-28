Pueblo police search for 'armed and dangerous' suspects in Monday shootings, auto thefts

Pueblo police are searching for three teenage suspects, one male and two female, after a series of armed car thefts and shootings Monday resulted in several injuries, one of them serious.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 5300 block of Cedar Court on a report of a carjacking. The victim told officers that three males approached in one red vehicle and one white vehicle, ran up to him in his driveway, fired a gun, and took off with his 2016 black hatchback Hyundai Elantra.

The victim was not injured during the incident. He described the suspects to police as three teenagers wearing masks. Police said one suspect was wearing a yellow shirt and a black-and-white bandana and another was wearing a grey hoodie. Police were not able to obtain a description for the third suspect.

Just an hour later, at approximately 8:32 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of East 15th Street on a report of a shooting. The female victim reported that her vehicle had been blocked in by a black hatchback and the suspects inside fired a gun at her, causing minor injuries.

The victim told police a male suspect wearing a black hoodie fled on foot while two female suspects drove from the area in the black hatchback.

While officers were on scene at the 15th Street shooting, Pueblo PD dispatch received a call at approximately 8:39 a.m., reporting another shooting in the 1100 block of Fearnow Avenue.

In that shooting, two vehicles allegedly approached a residence in the area and a male suspect exited one of the vehicles and attempted to take the victim’s car keys, according to police.

The victim was then shot several times and the suspects fled the scene. The vehicles used by the suspects were described as a newer white vehicle and a black vehicle. One suspect was described as a male wearing a light-colored shirt and a black mask.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries but was in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after officers arrived on scene at Fearnow Avenue, other Pueblo Police Department officers spotted the stolen black hatchback in the area of Northern and Santa Fe avenues. A short pursuit ensued, but the officers lost sight of the suspect vehicle due to traffic conditions.

Then, at approximately 8:48 a.m., a crash was reported on northbound Interstate 25. The reporting party said they saw several males get out of the car and run from the scene on foot. Officers responded and took two juvenile males into custody.

Pueblo police believe all three incidents were related, and each vehicle appears to be stolen. Officers have recovered the black hatchback and red vehicle but are currently searching for the white suspect vehicle, which they say appears to be a white Hyundai Elantra with Colorado plate ANX-K16.

The rear passenger window of the vehicle appears to be broken, with a cloth covering it.

Pueblo police are searching for this vehicle, which they believe was used by auto theft suspects in the commission of several crimes on Monday.

Police believe the white vehicle may be associated with another male and two female suspects who are believed to be "armed and dangerous."

"Do not attempt to approach the vehicle or the suspects," police advise.

Pueblo PD's investigation into the car thefts and shootings is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged by Pueblo PD to contact Detective Joe Cardona at 719-553-3385. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

