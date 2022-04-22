Pueblo police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man they suspect was involved in a hit and run crash that killed 76-year-old David Vogel at the beginning of the month, they said in a statement released late Thursday.

The suspect, 37-year-old Joshua Alvarado Chavira, was allegedly driving the Chevy Avalanche that was found abandoned, with heavy front damage, on Troy Ave., not far from the intersection of Bonforte Blvd. and U.S. Highway 47 near Colorado State University Pueblo, where Vogel was ejected from his Jeep after being rear-ended.

Vogel was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Chavira. It includes charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, false reporting to authorities, reckless driving, and driving after revocation – habitual traffic offender, police said in the statement.

Anyone with information on Chavira’s whereabouts is encouraged by the Pueblo Police Department to contact police dispatch at 719-553-2502. Anonymous tips can be made to Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo police search for suspect in vehicular homicide