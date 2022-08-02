Pueblo police searching for suspect in alleged 'road rage' shooting

Pueblo police announced Monday that they are searching for whoever shot a man in the face in an apparent road rage incident on July 23.

Officers were sent to the area of Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 50 West on about 12:45 p.m. in reference to the shooting and found a male victim, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The man's condition is currently unknown. The Pueblo Police Department could not be reached for additional comment Tuesday.

"Road rage" is suspected in the incident, police claim.

Through their investigation, officers were informed that a white Cadillac Escalade was involved in the shooting and fled the scene. Pueblo PD is seeking additional information from the public about the shooting or the white Cadillac Escalade believed to be involved.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Pueblo Police Dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Sgt. Chris Flores at 719-553-2936. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo police searching for suspect in suspected 'road rage' shooting