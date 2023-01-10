Pueblo police seek help locating missing senior

Police are seeking the public's help to locate 66-year-old Robert Yauch.

Pueblo police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a missing senior with dementia who was last seen Jan. 3.

The Pueblo Police Department announced Tuesday it is seeking to locate 66-year-old Robert Yauch, who is about 5-foot-9 and weighs approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Yauch was last seen near the 2800 block of East 13th Street and was recently diagnosed with dementia as well as other medical conditions that may require regular medication, police said.

Residents with any information on Yauch’s whereabouts are asked to contact Pueblo police dispatch at 719-553-2502, or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (542-7867) or by visiting pueblocrimestoppers.com.

