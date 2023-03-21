Pueblo police seek help locating murder suspect, person of interest

Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
Austin Aragon wanted photo
Pueblo police are seeking the public's help to locate 26-year-old homicide suspect Austin Aragon.

The Pueblo Police Department issued a warrant for Aragon's arrest on Dec. 19 in connection to the shooting death of 32-year-old Alonzo Valdez.

Valdez was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 2 after police were called to the 1000 block of East Sixth Street on a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers also located a female victim who was taken to a local hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.

Aragon is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes

Pueblo police are seeking to contact the individual in this photo as a person of interest in a December homicide.
Police also are searching for a person of interest in the case. In a photo released by police, the individual can be seen wearing a white "Aero" hoodie, a ballcap, khaki pants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting or suspect's whereabouts is asked by Pueblo PD to contact Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6038 or submit an anonymous tip to Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867), or online at pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest may qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter@jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo police seek help locating murder suspect, person of interest

