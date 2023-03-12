Mario Valenzuela is being sought by Pueblo police on suspicion of first-degree murder. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Pueblo Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a 20-year-old man wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Mario Valenzuela is being sought by police in connection to the alleged homicide of Joseph Vigil, 38, in the 400 block of South Santa Fe Avenue on March 4. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Members of the community who see Valenzuela should not approach him and should immediately contact the Pueblo PD communication center at 719-553-2502.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867), or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

Police already arrested one suspect in connection to Vigil’s death, 37-year-old Pablo Carrillo, who was taken into custody the same day of the fatal shooting.

A Pueblo PD arrest affidavit for Carrillo indicated that the shooting, as well as the moments leading up to it, were caught on security camera footage.

The footage allegedly showed two men, whom police believe to be Carrillo and Valenzuela, chasing, cornering and killing Vigil.

Carrillo is being held at the Pueblo County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash or surety bond.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime

Chieftain editor Zach Hillstrom can be reached at zhillstrom@gannett.com or on Twitter @ZachHillstrom

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo police seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect