Pueblo police seeking suspects they believe threw red paint on Columbus statue

Dec. 21—The Pueblo Police Department is seeking to identify several suspects who they say threw red paint on the Christopher Columbus Monument on Abriendo Avenue on Dec. 18.

According to a Pueblo police press release, the individuals threw red paint on the statue at around 5:45 p.m. Dec. 18.

Police obtained video surveillance of who they believe the suspects are and are asking for the public's help in identifying them.

If you have information about the incident, call Detective Bryan Gonzales at 251-4254. You can report an anonymous tip at 542-7867 or by visiting pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Luke Lyons is the news director of The Pueblo Chieftain. He can be reached via email at LLyons@chieftain.com.