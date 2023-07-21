Pueblo police seeking witnesses in homicide investigation

Pueblo police are looking for people to come forward who may have witnessed a fatal shooting in late June, according to a Friday news release from the Pueblo Police Department.

Marcos Colunga-Gaona, 25, was found unresponsive by police with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Lambert Avenue with a gunshot wound on the night of June 28 after neighbors in the area called police to report shots fired. Colunga-Gaona was pronounced dead at the scene by a coroner investigator.

A person of interest has been identified in the case, according to police, however, "more information is needed to understand what happened prior to (Colunga-Gaona's) death," police said in the release.

"There were several vehicles with possible eyewitnesses in the area during and after the homicide occurred and may have seen the incident unfolding, and some of those witnesses left prior to law enforcement's arrival," police said in the release. "(Pueblo PD) is asking for those witnesses that have not spoken to law enforcement to please come forward and tell us what you saw."

Police say the unknown occupant of a particular truck may be a potential witness. The truck, which was identified in camera footage collected from nearby, appeared to be white with a flatbed.

Statements can be provided directly to Detective Joseph Cardona at 719-553-3385. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

Colunga-Gaona's death was the second of three homicides in Pueblo over two days in late June, which police do not believe were related. Those homicides marked the 11th, 12th, and 13th homicides of the year in Pueblo. Fifteen total homicides have been reported in Pueblo County so far this year.

