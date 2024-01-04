Pueblo police say New Year's Day homicide was caught on tape

A fatal shooting on New Year's Day was caught on security camera footage, according to Pueblo police.

Richard Ybarra, 43, was shot and killed at approximately 1:37 p.m. on Monday. Ricky Trujillo, 56, was arrested later that day on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

In an affidavit of warrantless arrest authored by Pueblo police, multiple people said they did not witness any argument or altercation prior to the shooting and felt that Ybarra was shot for "no reason."

Ybarra, Trujillo, and another man had arrived together at a "fish games" illegal gambling establishment in the 300 block of Northern Avenue minutes before the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Security camera footage showed the three men arrive in an orange Ford Escape with dark-tinted windows. Police say the front-seat passenger, later identified as Trujillo, could be seen in the footage exiting the vehicle along with Ybarra, who was previously in the back seat, before shooting Ybarra on the sidewalk.

Trujillo then entered the driver's seat of the vehicle and drove away from the scene on Berwind Avenue, according to the affidavit.

A friend of Trujillo's who was with him at the time of the shooting told police he did not know why Trujillo had shot Ybarra and had not seen any kind of argument or altercation between the two before the shooting.

According to the friend, the three had driven around together before going to the "fish games" establishment on Northern Avenue. The witness told police he saw Trujillo with his gun out as they exited the vehicle, but when he asked him why, Trujillo told the witness to "just get out of the car."

The witness told police that Trujillo was known for being a "loose cannon" and a "weirdo," and that before the shooting, Trujillo did not sound angry.

Another person familiar with Trujillo stated to police that he did not know why Trujillo shot Ybarra, but stated that when Trujillo uses drugs, he gets paranoid about "people coming after him."

Ybarra's wife told police she believed her husband had been shot "over nothing" and for "no reason." She also confirmed that Trujillo drove an orange SUV.

Trujillo was later located in the suspect vehicle on Englewood Drive and detained by Pueblo police. He stated he wished to speak with a lawyer and was not interviewed by police, according to the affidavit.

Trujillo is scheduled for a first appearance in court in front of District Court Judge Allison Ernst on Jan. 10. He is being held at the Pueblo County jail on a $2 million cash bond.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter@jayreutter1. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo police: New Year's Day homicide was caught on tape