Pueblo Rescue Mission 'not likely' to continue pet sheltering service it began last month

Pueblo Rescue Mission announced last month it had begun to offer a pet shelter service for its emergency homeless clients, but the agency may soon do away with it.

During at least two of this winter's emergency weather declarations ordered by Mayor Nick Gradisar, seven people who sought shelter at the mission also requested it for their pet. Those people ultimately declined the service, however, because they were “unwilling to crate their pets overnight,” said Melanie Rapier, executive director of Pueblo Rescue Mission.

The clients asked to have their pets stay with them on the shelter’s beds, a request that compromises the facility’s “sanitary conditions,” Rapier said.

“Unreasonable requests were made to have pets sheltered in the beds and this will never be a protocol we will permit,” she said. “Again, safety first. Many folks said the pet was a source of support and they didn't want to be separated, but they were unwilling to see the risk of their pet freezing to death, which would eliminate the future support they'd (receive) if their pet passed away.”

Rapier said the shelter will likely terminate the new pet shelter option if emergency clients don’t use it this month and staff members continue to hear criticism of its policy on the matter.

“The lack of use will tell us that we're just not the ones to be offering this resource,” said Rapier, adding that the shelter would look to support other agencies who might have a better plan for the service.

Pueblo Rescue Mission’s decision to offer shelter for pets was a notable one, considering its self-proclaimed hurdles to doing so and how vocal some city officials were about seeing it adopted in Pueblo.

Some homeless advocates view the service as a way to help get people who are homeless more comfortable seeking shelter and other resources if they know their pet — which, for many, is their only companion — could be alongside them.

“It’s not a small thing for an organization to take that step,” said Travis Williams, chief development officer of Springs Rescue Mission in Colorado Springs. “It’s a courageous step and it creates a different level of work, thought and care.”

How Springs Rescue Mission has handled its pet shelter

Springs Rescue Mission offers year-round shelter for people who are homeless, much like Pueblo Rescue Mission. The former has 450 beds and has been applauded by some of Pueblo's homeless advocates for its capacity and resources to assist the city's unhoused.

In August, Springs Rescue Mission unveiled its new kennel building at its homeless resource campus in downtown Colorado Springs. The building can shelter 46 pets and has private fencing between kennel areas, recreational space and indoor and outdoor washing stations, among other features.

The facility is far improved from what Springs Rescue Mission had when it first started offering pet shelter in 2016. It took years of smaller, more calculated decisions and waves of donor and community support to see it fully realized, Williams said.

Springs Rescue Mission first adopted a pet shelter service in 2016 and later expanded it to “remove or lower any barrier we can that would keep people from receiving the help they need to overcome poverty, homelessness, or addiction,” Terry Anderson, chief operating officer of Springs Rescue Mission, said in a news release announcing the opening of the kennel building.

“It really can play a critical part in how a city is able to care for those who are homeless and provide care for the community,” Williams said.

Today, the shelter houses 25 to 35 pets per night. Around 10% of its clients, which range around 300, use the pet shelter service, said Cameron Moix, director of communications for Springs Rescue Mission.

Once a month, veterinary staff will visit the shelter and offer checkups and vaccinations, among other services, for clients’ pets. Clients are free to check on their pets throughout the day and are responsible for feeding them, though there are plenty of donations.

Williams isn’t sure if more people are coming to the Colorado Springs shelter because they know their pet can be housed too. He is certain, though, that people who use the service don’t have to decide to sleep outside and can rather stay “warm, dry and safe” inside the shelter.

“We want to care about what our guests care about,” Moix said. “They care about their pets, so we try to take care of them and treat them like family. Also, it’s just a practical thing. These people are working their way out of homelessness.”

Moix said that the shelter doesn’t receive many requests from clients to have their pets sleep with them on beds because they know how the mission operates the service. Williams added that most clients are “thankful” for it, knowing that it's rare for a shelter to provide it.

Pueblo shelter ‘will not likely’ continue offering pet shelter

Rapier declined to answer how many people requested shelter for their pets the weekend of Dec. 9-10, when they sought emergency shelter from below 20-degree conditions. She said the mission “will not likely” continue to offer the service because the rules surrounding it are “unattractive” to clients.

“I don't see (the service) as important as sheltering our homeless and working to get our new building up and running to its full potential,” Rapier said in an email.

Williams said he empathizes with rescue missions that decide to offer pet shelter, knowing the challenges that are in place and the work required to operate them successfully.

Chieftain reporter Josue Perez can be reached at JHPerez@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain