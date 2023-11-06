Pueblo set to build three new fire stations to improve firefighter safety, response times

The city of Pueblo has approved the construction of three new fire stations, according to Pueblo Fire Chief Barb Huber.

One of the three new stations will replace Station 6, moving the station further east from its current location on East 4th Street. Station 8, located on Bonforte Boulevard in the northeastern part of the city, will be moved further north. An entirely new station, Station 11, will be built at Pueblo Boulevard and West 24th Street, servicing the west side of town.

One of the benefits of the new stations will be reducing cancer risk to the firefighters who live and work out of the stations while on duty, Huber said.

Pueblo Fire Chief Barb Huber speaks about the designs for a new fire station planned for the city's west side on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

"Firefighters have more cancer than other populations as far as occupations," she said. "These new facilities are going to help isolate the truck room contaminants from the rest of the house, they'll have self-closing doors, they'll have an area where they can decontaminate themselves before going into the house, the (fire gear) will be stored away from the truck rooms, there will be cleaning facilities, things like that."

Training facilities will also be added to "allow for better use of time," Huber said. All of the stations will also have two full bays and a partial bay, allowing for additional apparatus at the stations.

Each new facility will also feature office spaces, a communal living space and kitchen, full bedrooms for up to eight firefighters, and gym space to work out.

At the new facilities, gender-neutral private bathrooms will also be available, unlike the "dormitory-style" bathrooms at some of the older stations. With around 5% of the firefighters at the Pueblo Fire Department being women, this will afford everyone comfort and privacy, Huber said.

A new station in the west will also improve response times to the surrounding neighborhoods, said Huber, who noted that a new station in the west has been needed for nearly 20 years. In the past, It has sometimes been difficult to respond within the goal time of 6 ½ minutes to certain areas of the west side, she said.

Huber hopes to break ground at Station 6 in April, and the other two stations over the following two months after the first groundbreaking. Each will likely take about a year to complete, she said.

The project will be paid for with $37 Million in Certificates of Participation (COP), according to the fire department.

"COPs are a lease-purchase financing transaction with rental payments that are subject to annual appropriations and approval of the budget by City Council," explained Alexandria Romero, director of finance for the city of Pueblo. "The COPs will fund the construction, improvement, and equipping of three fire stations."

Huber stated she was very excited to have the new stations finally in the works. "It's such a relief, just for the firefighters' health and well being to know they'll be in a better, healthier environment where they can train indoors," she said.

Tim Trujillo, a spokesperson for the fire department, stated that the new buildings will move the fire department into the future.

"There's a boost to morale having a place to go that looks like this as opposed to where we've been, being able to have gender-neutral bathrooms where everyone can have a place, and having a bedroom to go to into and get away at the end of the day is different than where we're living dormitory-style now," Trujillo said.

"And the ability to reduce cross-contamination that's not going to give us those long-term health issues is really important. Getting the apparatus that they're working on purchasing will also improve our responses."

