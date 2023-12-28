Pueblo set a new record for auto thefts in 2023. Here's what to know

A recent multi-county law enforcement effort recovered eight stolen vehicles and led to five arrests, according to a Dec. 23 Pueblo Police Department post on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

The recent operation was the latest effort by law enforcement to crack down on auto thefts, which have skyrocketed in Pueblo in recent years. As of last week, the city had already set a new record for auto thefts in a one-year period.

Through the law enforcement effort earlier this month, six cars, a U-Haul truck and an Escape travel trailer were recovered by Pueblo PD, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Cañon City Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Fountain Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff's Office and Pueblo parole personnel.

Police say one suspect attempted to escape arrest by driving a stolen burgundy car into Fountain Creek. The escape was thwarted and the suspect was captured soon after. The drenched car was lifted out of the creek with help from the Pueblo Public Works Department and Pueblo Fire Department.

Motor vehicle theft, eluding, reckless driving, theft and vehicular assault are among the charges levied against the suspects allegedly connected to the string of vehicle thefts. Among the five individuals arrested, some had previous arrest warrants, according to Pueblo police.

One suspect drove his car into the Fountain River in an attempt to escape but was quickly captured.

There have been 1,780 vehicles reported stolen in Pueblo this year as of last week, according to Pueblo PD statistics reviewed by the Chieftain.

Vehicle theft has skyrocketed since the onset of the pandemic: There were 834 vehicles stolen in 2019, 949 in 2020, and 1,426 in 2021. Last year saw a record-setting total of 1,751 auto thefts, which has already been surpassed in 2023 with a few days remaining in the calendar year.

Pueblo PD spokesperson Sgt. Franklyn Ortega told the Chieftain the majority of vehicles recently reported stolen in Pueblo are made by Hyundai and Kia.

Hyundai and Kia vehicles made between 2011 and 2021 are especially vulnerable to theft as those models do not have engine immobilizers, making them easier to start without a key, the Chieftain has reported.

"Puffer cars," meaning vehicles started by their owners in cold weather and left to heat up unattended, also contribute to rising reports of motor vehicle theft. Puffer car thefts in Pueblo are most common during the months of January and February, Ortega told the Chieftain.

To prevent the likelihood of their cars being stolen, Pueblo residents are advised to lock their doors each time they leave the car, park in places that are well-lit, avoid keeping spare keys in their vehicle, and remove valuables from their vehicle, according to a January 2023 news release by Pueblo PD.

Individuals also can keep their vehicles safe by making investments in vehicle alarm systems, kill switches, or steering wheel locks, police said in the release.

