Pueblo sets cold weather record as arctic air mass moves through region

A frigid artic air mass brought below-zero temperatures to Pueblo over the long weekend and set a record for a Jan. 15.

The temperature in Pueblo did not go above 5 degrees Fahrenheit Monday, which set a new record for the coldest daily high temperature for that date, according to the National Weather Service.

That shattered a previous record for the coldest peak temperature on Jan. 15 of 14 degrees, which was set in 1930 and 1984.

On Sunday, the daily high of 10 degrees tied the record for the most frigid high temperature for a Jan. 14 set in 1972.

The daily low temperatures over the past few days reached negative digits, but no new records were set, said Mark Wankowski, a meteorologist at the Pueblo branch of the National Weather Service.

Why Pueblo can be colder in the winter

The blast of artic air that has come down to the continental U.S. is a few thousand feet tall, as artic air masses tend to be.

“Cold air is dense and it's hard to move, so it seeks out the lowest elevations and it cannot get pushed up the higher terrain unless there's very strong winds associated with it,” Wankowski explained.

Areas in lower elevations, such as Pueblo, contended with super cold temperatures over the weekend. Mountain communities were significantly warmer, but still cold.

Pueblo is at a lower elevation than Colorado Springs, sitting at over 1,000 feet closer to sea level. Pueblo usually records relatively lower temperatures in January because of that, Wankowski said, regardless of whether an artic air mass is around or not.

How to avoid frostbite

Even if winds aren’t super strong, any wind during frigid temperatures is considered a “wind chill” and can be dangerous, Wankowski said that when it’s minus 10 degrees outside and there’s a wind coming through at 10 miles per hour, the wind chill drops to minus 20-25 degrees.

With a wind chill of minus 25 degrees, frostbite can happen within 15 minutes of being outside, according to a blog post from the NWS Pueblo.

Dressing in layers and avoiding exposed skin is important to avoid frostbite, Wankowski emphasized.

Dry clothing can help insulate against cold temperatures — and wearing a hat is important to retain body heat, the blog emphasizes.

