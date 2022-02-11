Pueblo Sheriff names new detention bureau chief

Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor on Thursday announced that Paul Toth, a 28-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and a graduate of the prestigious FBI Academy, has been promoted to detention bureau chief.

The position had been vacant since the sudden death in November of Law Enforcement Bureau Chief Jeff Teschner.

In his new position, Toth will be in charge of the county jail and detention employees.

“With almost three decades of service and law enforcement experience, I am excited to announce the promotion of Paul Toth to Chief of the Detention Bureau,” Taylor said in a statement.

“Through his hard work, dedication and commitment to our agency and having worked in all three of our bureaus, Paul has risen through the ranks to earn this leadership role.”

David Lucero, who had been the detention bureau chief, was reassigned as chief of the law enforcement bureau.

Four other employees of the sheriff's office were also promoted: David Clements was promoted to captain, Jesse Alcantara to lieutenant, and Sara Gonzales and Lisa Atteberry to sergeant.

All four will serve in the detention bureau.

Toth began his career with the sheriff’s office in 1994 as a detention deputy, and worked his way up to captain in the detention bureau.

He has managed two major construction projects, the dormitory expansion of the Pueblo County Jail and the new Dennis Maes Judicial Building.

He also served in the law enforcement bureau as a patrol captain and co-commander of the SWAT team, and as captain of the emergency services bureau, where he was instrumental in leading Pueblo County’s coordination and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June 2021, Toth was transferred to the detention bureau as the operations captain. At the same time, became a member of the steering committee for the construction of the new detention facility.

Toth's early focus would be "to do what I can to help bring up our staffing to the levels where our mandatory overtime is not so daunting for our deputies,” he said in the staetment.

“I also plan to continue to be a part of the process for designing and constructing a new jail building that we can all be proud of, one that meets the needs of the sheriff’s office and the community."

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Sheriff announces new Detention Bureau Chief, 4 additional promotions