Pueblo sheriff's medic and son get suspended sentence, probation for brutal beating

A Pueblo father and son were given deferred sentences Friday in the violent September 2022 beating of a homeless man accused of assaulting their family member at a local elementary school.

Douglas and Nathaniel Cullison, ages 56 and 28 respectively, pleaded no contest in a deal made with the 10th Judicial District Attorney's office.

In exchange for their plea, the duo were each given a one-year deferred sentence with supervised probation. The pair are also required to complete moral reconation therapy classes. MRT is a type of behavioral therapy designed to decrease criminal behavior and treat issues such as substance abuse, anger management, and trauma.

The charges stem from an incident on Sept. 14, 2022, when Douglas Cullison, a volunteer medic with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, and Nate Cullison, a trained amateur mixed martial arts fighter, detained and brutally beat a suspect accused of assaulting Maria Cullison, a teacher at a nearby school. Maria Cullison is Douglas's wife and Nathaniel's mother.

Video of the citizen's arrest, captured on security camera footage taken from outside of Nick's Dairy Creme on the East Side, showed Douglas Cullison confront the individual and tackle him to the ground. Two unidentified males then approached the scene and one of them punched the detained man several times while Cullison held him.

Minutes later, the video showed the arrival of Nate Cullison, who sprinted from his vehicle and immediately began striking the downed man. Nate Cullison could be seen on video punching, kicking, and elbowing the restrained man at least 25 times while he screamed for help.

Prosecution explains plea deal, states concerns

Kyle McCarthy, 10th Judicial deputy district attorney, told the court during a plea and sentencing hearing Friday that the plea deal was offered because the circumstances of the assault at the school "precipitated intense concern" for the Cullisons' wife and mother. McCarthy said that concern created mitigating circumstances which may have made a conviction for the originally charged offense of felony second-degree assault hard to justify to a jury.

Additionally, McCarthy noted that the Cullisons didn't have a criminal history and were likely not to reoffend.

However, he expressed concerns about Douglas Cullison's attempts to "obfuscate" the truth of where the victim's injuries came from, with Cullison stating at the scene that the victim had been injured when he was forced to "take him down hard" on the concrete because the victim was resisting.

Video evidence of the assault clearly showed that the victim was not resisting, and could be heard crying and repeatedly saying "I'm sorry" throughout the graphic beating.

McCarthy stated that no victim impact statement was provided by the victim to the district attorney's office.

Shawn Conti, an attorney for the victim, stated to the Chieftain that his client did not wish to attach his healing to what happened to the Cullisons.

"He doesn't really care what happens to the Cullisons," Conti said. "He does not wish to tie his own wellness and healing to what penalty, or lack thereof, they receive."

Defense says clients are 'good people' who were 'incensed' to violence

Attorney Joe Koncilja, who represented both Cullisons in the case, stated during Friday's hearing that his clients were "good people who were caught in a horrific circumstance."

Koncilja described how the victim of the beating had previously assaulted Maria Cullison. He claimed the man had assaulted her twice over a period of 37 minutes at Parkview Elementary School earlier that day, during which multiple 911 calls were placed and police did not respond.

The man allegedly spat on multiple people at the scene when first confronted and told to leave the property. After Maria Cullison and her coworkers initially retreated inside the building, they attempted to leave, only to find him waiting, Koncilja alleged. It was at this point the man allegedly punched Maria Cullison, knocking her to the ground.

It was this behavior, Koncilja argued, that "incensed" Nathaniel Cullison to attack the victim, who his father had found and tackled outside of Nick's Dairy Creme.

Koncilja also argued that the others involved in the assault, who were never named or detained for their role in the incident, had acted as they did because they believed the victim — a small man being held on the ground and incapable of defending himself at the time — could be "very dangerous."

Koncilja also alleged that the victim had an extensive criminal history, and was a danger to the community.

Koncilja argued that "law-abiding people can't be attacked with impunity," just because the attacker is homeless and has mental health issues. "We can't surrender our community," he said.

Koncilja asked the court to allow his clients unsupervised probation, based on their character and the mitigating circumstances of the previous assault.

But McCarthy objected, stating that "we should expect law enforcement to be held to a different standard." McCarthy pointed out that while Nathaniel Cullison had kicked and punched the victim too many times to count, his father allowed the assault to happen instead of simply restraining the victim, and then lied to police about the assault.

More: 'We failed as an organization': Report outlines Pueblo PD mistakes in Cullison investigation

Judge weighs in on vigilante behavior

District Judge Allison P. Ernst agreed with McCarthy, expressing concern that she believed Koncilja's argument was that the victim was a bad person who "had it coming."

"We are a society of laws," Ernst said. "If we decide it's okay to take justice into our own hands, why am I here?" she asked. Ernst acknowledged the "terrifying" behavior of the victim at Parkview Elementary as a mitigating circumstance but stated she could not support the "judgment call" of the Cullisons to beat him in retaliation.

Ernst noted that the victim — who was charged with third-degree assault for the incident at the elementary school and is proceeding through the judicial process — would be judged separately in another court, and his behavior and criminal history would be judged then, not during a hearing on the Cullisons' actions and behavior.

"We have a system," Ernst said. "It is not perfect, it has many flaws in different areas, but I prefer to live in this system."

Victim's attorney reacts to plea deal and sentencing

Conti stated that while he was unhappy with the deal, he did not fervently object to it because he believed the deal would proceed regardless. Conti stated that his biggest issue with the plea deal was that the Cullisons did not have to plead guilty or admit any kind of factual basis to the charges.

"We would have liked to see them admit why they thought they were guilty, and we wanted to see a lengthier probation sentence. I think anyone can do something for 12 months, it's not hard," he said. "I think a minimum of 24 months would be more appropriate."

Conti stated he was happy that the story received media attention. "It may not be on their record, but it's going to be a long time before this community forgets they took the law into their own hands, attacked someone vulnerable in a mental health crisis, and then they lied," he said.

Conti also stated that he was sad to see his client portrayed as a "dangerous person" by Koncilja.

Conti said that at the time of the assault, the victim was in a "vulnerable place" and suffering a mental health crisis.

"He has a heart of gold, he has the warmest smile, he's a very warm person. I was very disappointed to hear the way he was portrayed because that certainly isn't the person I know," Conti said.

The victim of the Cullisons' beatdown has since sued the pair through Conti, claiming battery and false imprisonment. In response, Maria Cullison, through her own attorney Stephen Cornetta, has filed a counter-suit alleging claims of battery and emotional distress.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo father and son who brutally beat assault suspect get probation