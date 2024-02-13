Pueblo sheriff's office debuts new VR training system. It's the first of its kind in Colorado

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is instituting a new form of training that uses virtual reality to teach deputies critical thinking skills and conflict de-escalation techniques across a wide variety of scenarios.

The PCSO is the first law enforcement agency in the state of Colorado to use the technology and one of only 15 to do so across the United States.

The VR simulation "gives law enforcement the ability to see and experience different real-world scenarios and situations involving individuals in crisis, including those with disabilities or suffering from mental illness episodes, and learning how to respond to those situations in a safe and controlled environment," said Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero.

Keith Valentine of Axon, left, walks Pueblo County Commissioner Daneya Esgar through a virtual reality simulator that will be used for training Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies.

Some of the scenarios also "put deputies in the shoes of" someone experiencing a disability or mental illness, allowing officers to gain their perspective when interacting with law enforcement and to empathize with the person experiencing a crisis, Lucero said.

Along with conflict de-escalation and problem-solving, the program also includes virtual taser training and will soon include virtual firearms training.

Currently, the PCSO has 10 headsets for the VR training. The total cost of the program is around $29,000 per year, Lucero said. However, the program will ultimately save money for the department, as it costs around $75 per shot to use a live-fire taser in training, Lucero said.

"Two cartridges per deputy, with all 265 deputies at the sheriff's office, annually costs around $39,750, and doesn't provide for circumstances we encounter, such as subjects running from law enforcement, varying distances when deploying the taser, and understanding proper connection between the taser and the subject it's deployed on," he said.

The headsets also don't require any special setting, such as a range, to be used. They only need a safe space and an instructor to help guide the user and provide feedback.

Attorney General Phil Weiser, left, and Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero speak about a virtual reality simulator that will be used for training Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies during a press conference on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser praised the new training at a press conference Tuesday.

Weiser recounted the story of another law enforcement department in northern Colorado, which recently had to fire an officer for excessive force following an officer-involved shooting.

"Turns out this officer had responded to a child abuse situation and was traumatized, went right to another situation and used excessive force," Weiser said. "We don't prepare our officers for the trauma they experience, for the difficult situations they experience. We shouldn't be surprised when they make mistakes, in this case a career-ending mistake."

The simulations are designed to train and encourage emotional intelligence and empathy, Weiser said.

"Being an effective peace officer requires not just skills like how to use a firearm (and) arrest control, but how to use your voice, and remain aware of your emotions, and how to be a good bystander for your colleagues, recognizing when one of them is becoming overly escalated," he said.

Lucero hopes that every deputy in the department will have an opportunity to be trained with the headsets in the next few months. Scenarios will also constantly be added and updated, he said.

