Pueblo sober bar tackles Dry January by embracing patrons' compassion and creativity

Around this time last year, owners of The Ethos shared details about their plans for their newly acquired space in Pueblo’s Eiler’s Heights.

The team envisioned that its non-alcoholic bar could become a community space where people feel welcome to connect, express their thoughts and ideas and be themselves.

That mission, if you ask any of The Ethos’ co-owners, has undoubtedly been a success. Its lineup of community events draws patrons of all ages. Other backers praised the venue's push for inclusivity, which they feel gives people an opportunity to celebrate and share their experiences.

Frequently, The Ethos patrons’ feedback and suggestions are incorporated into the mix, including at its sober bar, where staff creatively and carefully craft non-alcoholic cocktails and other beverages. That’s been a focus this month as the venue tackles Dry January, an annual campaign in which people pledge to abstain from alcohol and stay sober during the month.

Throughout the month, the venue has offered several events, each designed to engage patrons, promote creativity and show those who are struggling with alcoholism that they, too, can enjoy a space where they continue to pursue and celebrate their sobriety.

Emily Gradisar, co-owner at The Ethos, mixes up a nonalcoholic cocktail on Jan. 11, 2024.

“The number of folks who have come out and said, ‘I actually don’t go out anymore because I can’t go anywhere that doesn’t serve alcohol and I’m practicing sobriety’ — they’re so excited to have somewhere to go,” said Emily Gradisar, a co-owner of The Ethos.

“There's no judgment on places that do serve alcohol. But for people who do have an issue with alcohol, it’s a big problem in town because you (might not) have anywhere to go. So we’re really happy to offer people a choice.”

Conversations with patrons who struggle with alcoholism have been candid and incredibly blunt, Gradisar said. Some are not afraid to share their feedback about specific drinks or their recovery and needs. At least a few who are in recovery suggested the venue add a pool table, explaining that it’s hard to find one in Pueblo that doesn’t sit inside a bar.

Bottles of nonalcoholic wines are on display at The Ethos, a sober bar and community art space in Pueblo's Eilers neighborhood.

“Some of our best (ideas) come from other people,” Gradisar said. “I think the best thing I can do as a business owner is let that blossom.”

How drinks at the sober bar evolve and meet people's needs

Since opening, much of The Ethos’ staff has experimented with crafting different alcohol-free drink combinations. Some of them, particularly Nekia Seaberry, have skillfully found the right marriage between different ingredients.

Nekia Seaberry, a bartender at The Ethos, pours a drink called Grandma's Apple Pie on Jan. 11, 2024. This apple juice-based beverage includes multiple mix-ins that impart familiar pie aromas.

That exploration is part of the process, but so is the feedback from recovering patrons who have not shied away from seeking what might work for them.

In one instance, a patron requested a cocktail that tasted like their former alcoholic drink of choice, indicating that it would work best for their sobriety. In another, a customer requested a drink that tasted nothing like alcohol. Some patrons just want a non-alcoholic Heineken.

The range of requests has the venue’s staff constantly evaluating different offerings that may or may not stick.

At its First Friday tasting earlier this month, there were more than 20 different beers, wines and mocktails for patrons to try. The business' “Sober Sip and Paint” event this month is somewhat similar and, along with other events, seeks to promote the connectivity that Gradisar feels is “so important” for people in recovery who are changing their social habits.

“Our neighbors who are in recovery or not in recovery and in active addiction, they’re still our neighbors, first and foremost,” Gradisar said. “They live here.”

The Ethos’ co-owners are also using the month to emphasize a desire to “destigmatize sobriety” by acknowledging how shame plays a part in it. Too often, people are shamed if they decide not to have a drink while out at a bar with friends, she said. At times, that shame is internalized by those in recovery, particularly if they are judged by others.

Cora Colt enjoys a nonalcoholic margarita at The Ethos on Jan. 11, 2024.

“When you’re judging people for where they’re at in life, whether it’s because they have an addiction, are unhoused or unemployed, you’re not helping them,” Gradisar said. “It’s that American mindset that if we just shame someone enough, they’re going to get better.

“A line that I remember — you can’t hate yourself into a version that you like — clicked with me. I think that applies to other situations — you can’t hate other people into a version of them you’re going to like.”

The "alcohol-free lifestyle" that sober bars offer patrons is infiltrating Colorado Springs. A venue similar to The Ethos is set to open there soon. It will be the latest sober bar to open as more and more continue to crop up across the country.

Younger patrons embracing The Ethos' atmosphere, offerings

Several of the rest of The Ethos’ January events are likely to attract some younger audiences. The venue has been “getting pretty popular” with college students, Gradisar said.

The mix in clientele mimics a nationwide trend in which more Gen Z and millennials are drinking less than their older counterparts and seeking lifestyles that don't involve alcohol. Despite that, the substance remains a significant issue in Colorado. The state's rate of drinking-related deaths is one of the worst in the U.S., according to The Denver Post.

Non-alcoholic venues, however, naturally offer a space for younger patrons to connect without alcohol.

Some studies have shown there is increasing alcohol abstinence among younger generations, such as Gen Z. Because The Ethos is an alcohol-free venue, there’s no need to separate the group if some among them aren’t of legal drinking age, Gradisar said. And they have no problem being themselves.

One younger group in particular, during an evening at The Ethos, apologized multiple times, feeling they were too loud. But they were told by staff it was no issue and that “it’s a bar, you’re meant to have fun.”

“I think getting them started young on being able to go out and be social and not be drunk is a really good path to start them on,” Gradisar said.

The Ethos is closing out January with several events, including a role-playing one and TAB Talks, which allows people to offer five-minute presentations on any topic. Goth Night is also on the agenda and has become one of the venue’s more well-attended events. The events are designed to offer a “collaborative social space,” Gradisar said.

“We’re a complex society,” Gradisar said. “I feel like the things we do reflect that.”

More: Kool Kustom Kar show among top things to do in Pueblo from Jan. 19 to Feb. 1

Chieftain reporter Josue Perez can be reached at JHPerez@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, at @josuepwrites. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo's sober bar tackles Dry January by embracing compassion, creativity