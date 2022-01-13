Pueblo student arrested for possession of loaded handgun after bringing gun to school
A student at Roncali STEM Academy was arrested Thursday after allegedly showing up to school with a loaded 9mm handgun.
The male student has been charged with felony possession of a weapon on school grounds, according to a news release from the Pueblo Police Department.
A Pueblo police school resource officer was contacted by a teacher around 11:30 a.m. The officer contacted the suspect immediately. The school was locked down for a little over 30 minutes before resuming regular activities.
The suspect is currently being held at the Pueblo Youth Center with both felony and misdemeanor charges.
