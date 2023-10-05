Pueblo suspect accused of shooting police officer charged with several felonies

A Pueblo man has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a police officer Wednesday.

Deon Council-Rivera, 23, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, two counts of attempted first-degree assault, domestic violence, menacing with a deadly weapon, third-degree assault, and child abuse.

The charges stem from an incident in which Pueblo police responded to a report of alleged armed domestic violence Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived at approximately 9:11 a.m. and extracted a woman and child out of the home, Pueblo police said Wednesday in a news release.

Shots were fired by a man in the home, whom police were attempting to contact, between 10-15 minutes after officers arrived on scene.

At least one of the shots struck an officer, who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Pueblo SWAT responded to the scene along with other officers to surround the residence. About an hour after shots were fired, Pueblo police say they were able to talk the man into coming out of the residence and arrest him.

The 10th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team, led by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office in this matter, continues to investigate.

Council-Rivera remains in the Pueblo County jail on a $350,000 bond, according to jail records.

He will make a formal first appearance in court on Oct. 11 in front of District Court Judge Allison Ernst.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

