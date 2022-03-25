Pueblo synagogue bomb plotter appeals ban on owning Thor's hammer

A man convicted of plotting to blow up a historic synagogue in Pueblo in 2019 is appealing a condition of his sentence that bars him from possessing the Norse god Thor's hammer, which has become a symbol of neo-Nazis and other white supremacists.

Attorneys for Richard Holzer, who was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for the bomb plot against Temple Emanuel synagogue on Grand Ave., said that barring him from possessing Thor's hammer violated his right to practice Norse paganism, which includes Thor in its pantheon.

When he was sentenced last year, Holzer was banned from possessing an array of items and symbols associated with antisemitism or white supremacy, including Thor's hammer, Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf," swastikas, and iron crosses, along with several numbers such as 12, 14, and 18 that are used as covert symbols in neo-fascist circles.

Pueblo public safety: Pueblo police: Man arrested in Wednesday's shooting said victim was breaking into cars

Holzer is "a devout follower of the Asatru faith," another name for Norse paganism, public defenders Virginia L. Grady and Grant R. Smith said in the appeal filed on his behalf in November.

The ban on possessing Thor's hammer would go further than just barring him from owning Nazi or other controversial paraphernalia, his legal team argued.

Holzer would also be prevented from owning an Avengers DVD, receiving a check for $88, owning a jersey with the number 18 on it, or "possessing (Neil Gaiman's) New York Times bestselling book on Norse mythology, nearly any book on Celtic art... or even a bible emblazoned with the Celtic cross," they said.

More: Pueblo woman sentenced for setting fire inside a synagogue social hall

At a hearing before the 10th circuit court in Denver on Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Paul Farley said Holzer was not entirely barred "from interacting with those items, but the court said if they were going to be used as a cloak to support white supremacy and Nazism, then [Holzer] would find himself right back here.”

Story continues

Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Mary Briscoe said the order was excessively broad and would impose undue restrictions on Holzer.

"The order says 'without limitation,'" she said. "You're saying you can't use the number 12, 14, or 18 without limitation?"

The panel of judges did not indicate when or how the appeal would be decided.

Looking back at the bomb plot

The FBI began investigating Holzer in September 2019 after finding social media posts that indicated he wanted to kill Jewish people, according to an FBI affidavit obtained by The Chieftain.

In November 2019, Holzer met with undercover FBI agents, who had convinced him that they held the same anti-Jewish and white supremacist views as he did and would help him achieve his goals.

The agents provided Holzer with inert explosive devices including two dummy pipe bombs and 14 sticks of what looked like dynamite.

Holzer told the agents the explosives looked “absolutely gorgeous,” an FBI affidavit said. He was wearing a Nazi armband when he met the undercover agents and removed a copy of "Mein Kampf" from his bag, it said.

Holzer said he planned to detonate the explosives several hours later at the synagogue on the Jewish sabbath.

More: CSU Pueblo student accused of having large cache of loaded weapons released from jail

"Although the defendant stated that he had not planned to hurt anyone, when asked what he would have done if there had been people inside the synagogue when he arrived that night, he admitted he would have gone through with the attack because ‘anyone inside would be Jewish,’” the FBI affidavit said.

Holzer pleaded guilty on Oct. 15, 2020, to attempting to obstruct persons in the enjoyment of their free exercise of religious beliefs through force and the attempted use of explosives and fire, plus attempted arson of the 121-year old synagogue building.

The actions Holzer admitted to met the federal definition of domestic terrorism "as they involved criminal acts dangerous to human life that were intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population,” the Department of Justice said in a statement.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo synagogue bomb plotter appeals ban on owning Thor's hammer