Pueblo victims assistance group seeks phones, electronics to help people access 911

A box for cell phone and electronic device donations is located at the Pueblo County jail. The donations help Pueblo's ACOVA give cell phones to victims of violence for use in emergency situations.

A local volunteer organization is partnering with the 911 Cell Phone Bank to collect cell phones and other electronic devices to help victims of violence.

A Community Organization for Victim Assistance (ACOVA) is looking to collect old cell phones and other electronics in any condition.

The other electronics will be refurbished or used for parts, depending on the condition of the donated device. The refurbished items will be sold, with proceeds going to the 911 Cell Phone Bank to purchase emergency phones to distribute to victims of violence.

The organization has no set goal for donations but hopes to fill up five drop boxes located throughout Pueblo County by May 5, at which point they will be sent to the phone bank.

"They provide us with all of the cell phones that we provide to victims," said Lacey Viles-Juanes, director for ACOVA. "It's something we need, our community needs."

Emergency phones are provided for free to any victim of violence — including but not limited to domestic violence and human trafficking — who does not have access to a phone and may need to contact 911.

"It is any victimization, not just domestic violence," Viles-Juanes said. "Our advocates and volunteers carry these emergency phones with them to provide to victims if they're planning on staying somewhere where they may or may not need to call 911 again ... they may still need to call 911 if anything emergent happens."

Sometimes, victims who no longer find themselves in a position where they're likely to be subjected to violence bring their phones back to be used again, Viles-Juanes said.

"A lot of our victims know how important it is to have that phone, and they want to be able to pass it on to the next victim if possible," she said.

The ACOVA director estimated that the organization's volunteers give out around 50 phones each year. She said the emergency phones provide an important lifeline to victims.

"It sometimes gives them peace of mind," Viles-Juanes said. "They will still be able to call 911, even if they don't currently own a phone for whatever reason."

All data will be cleared from any electronic device donated to the program before being distributed to law enforcement agencies or victims assistance programs.

Cell phones and other devices that are not usable or cannot be cleared of all user datawill be recycled, with the parts collected to be used for other devices.

What and where can I donate?

ACOVA is accepting donations of the following items:

Cell phones, smartphones and BlackBerrys from all carriers and manufacturers

Laptop computers

Tablets

Cameras

Digital media players such as MP3, DVD and CD players

Voice recorders

Portable video game systems

Smartwatches

Memory storage devices such as SD cards and external memory storage devices

Electronic accessories such as chargers, headsets, earphones, and rechargeable batteries

Desktop printers

Pin Pad devices

Items will be collected from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., through May 5 at thefollowing locations:

Pueblo County jail lobby, 909 Court St.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Pueblo West Substation, 320 Joe Martinez Blvd.

PCSO annex, 920 N. Main St.

Pueblo Police Department, 200 S. Main St.

Along with providing cellphones to victims, ACOVA responds with law enforcement to crime scenes to provide resources and safety planning, and works with victims to understand their rights, Viles-Juanes said.

ACOVA is hosted by the PCSO but works with law enforcement across the county, she said.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo's ACOVA collecting phones to help victims of violence