Pueblo West assisted living staffer arrested in connection with death of elderly woman

A 32-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for alleged crimes against an at-risk adult following the June 29 death of an elderly woman at a Pueblo West assisted living home.

Tyshae Carbajal is being investigated for crimes against an at-risk adult, including negligent death and serious bodily injury, according to a Pueblo County Sheriff's Office press release.

A warrant was issued in November after a months-long investigation into the death of Marie Bayer, 74, who resided at the Columbine Chateau at 720 E. Springmont Drive in Pueblo West.

Carbajal, who was employed by the assisted living facility, is accused of causing an injury to Bayer's leg and hip in the early morning hours of June 19. With the help of extensive security video footage from the facility, detectives learned that Carbajal was aware she had caused the injury but reportedly didn’t assist Bayer in getting needed medical attention.

The PCSO alleges Carbajal also failed to report the injury. Autopsy reports allegedly indicated Bayer’s injury contributed to her death.

Carbajal was arrested Tuesday morning without incident. She was booked into the Pueblo County jail and later released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

The Chieftain reached out to the parent company of the assisted living home to inquire about the status of Carbajal's employment but did not immediately receive a response.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

More public safety news: Pueblo police investigating homicide after man shot and killed Monday evening

Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon covers business news. She can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or via X, formerly Twitter, at twitter.com/tracywumps. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo West assisted living staffer arrested in death of elderly woman