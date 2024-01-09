Pueblo West board adopts $65 million budget, addresses water contamination issue

The Pueblo West Metro District Board launched into 2024 Monday by approving a $65 million budget and hearing an update on a drinking water contamination violation.

The board unanimously approved the $65 million budget, which calls for a 4% cost of living increase for all staff as they face a medical insurance increase of 3.5%. The estimated property tax revenue for this year's budget is $8.2 million, according to Karen Cordova, finance director.

Board Member Joe Mahaney questioned if Pueblo West could consider reducing its mill levy as taxpayers are "going to see an extreme increase in property tax."

Interim Pueblo West District Manager Christian Heyn said the majority of the impact of reducing the mill levy would affect the aquatic center fund as excess Taxpayer Bill of Rights funds that are funneled into that account would be reduced. The impact of a mill levy reduction would save taxpayers about $180 to $200 per home, he said.

In the end, the board voted 4-1, with Mahaney casting the "no" vote, to keep the mill levy at 20.23 mills, where it has remained since 1991.

Water contamination notification

Pueblo West water users received a notification with their latest water bills about a water contamination issue. The letter indicated the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment notified the district that drinking water contaminates, specifically trihalomethanes, averaged 82 micrograms per liter over the last year, exceeding the 80 micrograms per liter maximum limit.

The letter indicated the notification occurred Dec. 5, however, Heyn said the notification actually occurred Dec. 11. He said water users expressed concern that they did not get notified right away so they could assess the threat and possible harm and take precautions, such as boiling water, to protect their families.

Heyn said he would take responsibility for the delay in notification and outlined a procedure he would like to use as a tool to help accomplish quicker notifications. Board Secretary Bill Vickers said he understands that things happen, but he would have preferred a direct notification as a board member because he didn't know about the issue until he got his water bill.

"It appears that a change in flushing procedures in the distribution system is the cause for the increased TTHM levels," the letter read.

The letter indicated that the problem was expected to be resolved by Dec. 31, 2023. However, Heyn said the cause of the issue was identified within one week and "levels are back to normal."

Heyn said the issue was limited to one out of four sites tested and did not affect the entire system. He said it was limited to one water distribution line that is not looped and that line is budgeted for looping this year.

Water taps redistributed

As part of the district's "Responsible Use of Water Resources" plan, Director of Utilities Jim Blasing updated the board on water tap sales. He said 400 water taps were set aside for sale in both 2022 and 2023; however, the district sold just 185 in 2022 and 215 in 2023, due to the "building downturn" caused by escalating mortgage interest rates.

He said staff now recommend the sale of 200 water taps each this year and next year, while limiting sales to 100 plus any excess taps in 2026. The board agreed to the new schedule.

The board also agreed to extend the time frame for developers to show progress toward building before obtaining the purchased water tap because developers had experienced "trouble meeting the time frame when going through the county (government) and this is meant to be more developer friendly."

Grants could help expand Civic Center Park trails

The board gave unanimous approval to an effort by Parks and Recreation Director Carol Cosby to seek two multimodal carbon reduction grants from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Cosby said the grants do not require matching funds from the district and would total just over $900,000 for building concrete pathways that would connect with existing trails in the park , allowing residents a way to get to the park's amenities without walking down the road.

