Pueblo West man convicted of five felonies in 2021 shooting of 2 deputies

Apr. 19—A 50-year-old veteran was convicted Tuesday on multiple charges related to the shooting of two Pueblo County sheriff's deputies in 2021.

A jury found Eddie Lovins guilty of two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and criminal mischief in the amount $1,000-$5,000 in the incident that left two sheriff's deputies injured in a New Years Day standoff in 2021. He will be sentenced at a hearing on June 23.

Law enforcement attempted to contact Lovins at his home regarding threats he allegedly made about blowing up Tennessee state office buildings, according to previous reporting by The Gazette.

Lovins opened fire at emergency response personnel including deputies, a fire fighter and a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer on the afternoon on Jan. 1, 2021. Bullets struck one deputy in the head and another in the shoulder. Both deputies have since recovered, the Sheriff's Office said.

Lovins was subdued with a bean bag round, or flexible baton round, and arrested, the sheriff's office said. He told deputies his home in Pueblo West was wired with explosives, but none were found, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Court records show Lovins was originally charged with 10 counts in the incident, all of which he pleaded not guilty to by reason of insanity. He was acquitted of five of the charges and convicted of the other five.