Pueblo West man killed Saturday in head-on wreck identified by county coroner

A 64-year-old man who was killed in a head-on wreck between two trucks in Pueblo West Saturday afternoon has been identified by the Pueblo County coroner.

Pueblo West resident Arthur Reece died from injuries sustained in the wreck, the coroner’s office announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On the afternoon of 12/9, Arthur Reece, 64, of Pueblo West, died of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash near the 600 Blk of Carrizo Springs in Pueblo West. He was pronounced dead on scene by a Coroner Investigator. An autopsy is scheduled. His Next-of-Kin has been notified. pic.twitter.com/wCuXpsjAdL — Pueblo County Coroner (@CoronerPueblo) December 11, 2023

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Monday that its investigation into the fatal wreck continues.

Deputies were called to an area near the intersection of W. Locoweed Drive and W. Carrizo Springs at about 4 p.m. Saturday on a report of a head-on collision. At the scene, deputies learned that a 2017 Ford F-250 being driven by a 35-year-old man had collided with a 2007 Chevy Silverado truck being driven by Reece. Life-saving measures were attempted on Reece but were unsuccessful.

A preliminary investigation, according to the PCSO, indicated Reece was going eastbound on W. Carrizo Springs when the driver of the Ford crossed the double yellow lines while attempting to pass another vehicle and collided head-on with Reece’s Silverado.

Reece, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead on scene, according to the coroner’s office.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in his vehicle, a 27-year-old woman, was flown by Flight for Life to a Colorado Springs hospital with life-threatening injuries.The cause of the wreck is still under investigation but the PCSO’s release noted excessive speed, drugs and/or alcohol and unsafe passing are being considered factors.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo coroner IDs man killed in head-on collision Saturday