Pueblo West middle school teacher being investigated for alleged sexual assault on student

A Pueblo West-area middle school teacher is being investigated for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

No arrests have yet been made, according to a Thursday news release by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

PCSO detectives were notified in late November of allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a 47-year-old male teacher and a student, according to the PCSO's release.

Detectives, in collaboration with Pueblo County School District 70 officials, have been actively investigating the case since receiving the report. A search warrant was sought and executed by sheriff’s detectives on Wednesday.

The teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave by Pueblo D70 officials and has beenrecommended for immediate termination, according to the school district.

"Due to this being an active investigation, no further details will be released at this time," the PCSO said in its release.

Anyone with information on the case is asked by the PCSO to contact Lt. Bethany Solano at 719-583-6420.,

