Pueblo woman arrested on arson charges after allegedly setting multiple fires

A Pueblo woman has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson following several fires Saturday.

The Pueblo police and fire departments were dispatched to the series of fires, according to an affidavit authored by police.

Police say witnesses observed Sarah Moseley, 30, starting a structure fire in the 1400 block of East Evans Avenue before leaving with an unknown man on a bicycle.

Police were then contacted about a residence engulfed in flames on the 1900 block of Pine Street, as well as a nearby GMC Sierra that was also on fire.

This house in the 1900 block of Pine Street in Bessemer was the site of one of several fires on Saturday. Police have arrested a female suspect and charged her with first-degree arson.

As another small fire was reported, a police captain said he observed a small bush fire as well as a woman matching Moseley's description running away along an alley.

The captain drove around to the opposite side of the alley, intercepting Moseley and placing her in custody, according to the affidavit. A police corporal found a lighter on Moseley's person, as well as another lighter and a butane torch allegedly dropped by Moseley just prior to being arrested.

Police responded to a total of eight fires they allege were caused by Moseley that day, most of which were small bush or trash fires that did no serious damage.

However, the home on Pine Street, which was unoccupied at the time of the fire, was destroyed. Police were unable to contact the homeowner, according to the affidavit. The GMC Sierra was valued at $4,000, according to its owner. A building owner on East Evans Avenue said the fire caused approximately $500 worth of damage, according to the affidavit.

Surveillance footage from another home on the 1900 block of Pine Street showed Moseley lighting a pile of debris in front of the Sierra, which eventually caught the vehicle on fire, police said.

Police noted in their news release that after Moseley was arrested, the fires stopped.

Moseley is being held at the Pueblo County jail on a $40,295 bond.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo woman arrested after allegedly setting multiple fires