Pueblo woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run wreck that killed 15-year-old

An 18-year-old Pueblo woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run wreck that killed a 15-year-old boy on June 21.

Ahdora Muniz was arrested Thursday on suspicion of vehicular homicide, the Pueblo Police Department announced in a news release. The release stated Pueblo PD officers "worked tirelessly to identify the suspect" driving the car that killed a juvenile pedestrian in the 500 block of Gaylord Avenue. The release stated Muniz was made aware of the warrant and turned herself in at the Pueblo Municipal Justice Center on Thursday.

She was booked into the Pueblo County jail where she is being held without bail pending a court appearance.

Police received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday, June 21. When they arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle upside down in a yard and witnesses told officers there was a juvenile male lying on the ground. The teen was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

A makeshift memorial for a juvenile male can be seen at the site of a fatal hit-and-run rash that happened the night of Wednesday, June 21 near Thatcher and Gaylord avenues in Pueblo, Colo.

According to police, witnesses said they observed two females standing around the vehicle before walking toward a nearby convenience store, where they were later picked up by a brown or tan Ford Explorer.

Police say their investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling northbound on Prairie Avenue and turned eastbound onto Thatcher Avenue. The vehicle appeared to be out of control and drove up on the sidewalk, where it hit a chain link fence and began to roll over.

The vehicle then rolled across Gaylord Avenue where it came to rest. Police determined that the juvenile victim was walking toward the convenience store when he was struck by the vehicle.

The 15-year-old victim has yet to be identified by Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter.

Muniz was set to be advised of her rights at 4 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to make a formal first appearance in front of Judge Thomas Flesher on Monday, July 10.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo woman arrested in hit-and-run wreck that killed 15-year-old