Pueblo woman charged in fatal hit-and-run was going more than double speed limit, police say

Pueblo police say the 18-year-old woman arrested last week on suspicion of vehicular homicide in the death of a 15-year-old pedestrian was racing and traveling more than 95 mph in a 35 mph zone at the time of the crash, according to Pueblo police.

Police say witness statements and video evidence collected near the scene led them to arrest Ahdora Muniz on June 29 in connection to the June 21 fatal wreck in the 500 block of Gaylord Avenue, according to a Pueblo Police Department arrest affidavit.

One witness told police he was fishing with friends at the Pueblo reservoir when Muniz and two other women arrived. The witness said he knew Muniz from Facebook, and that Muniz was driving.

All of the members of the group left the reservoir and were traveling eastbound on Thatcher Avenue, stopping at Pueblo Boulevard, the witness told police. When the stoplight changed at Pueblo Boulevard, the witness said he began racing with Muniz, going eastbound on Thatcher. When they arrived at the next light, the witness said, it was red so he stopped.

He said Muniz, driving a Saturn Aura, went around him at the light, swerving to miss a second car before crashing. The witness said he did not see Muniz strike the pedestrian victim, who has not yet been identified by the county coroner's office.

The witness said he stopped his vehicle, at which point the women from the crashed car jumped inside. He then gave them a ride to the east side of Pueblo and dropped them off near Plaza Verde Park.

In surveillance video taken from near the scene of the accident, two women could be seen jumping into a black SUV immediately after the crash occurred. The witnesses' vehicle matched the SUV seen picking up the two women the night of the crash, according to the affidavit.

A makeshift memorial for a juvenile male can be seen at the site of a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened the night of Wednesday, June 21 near Thatcher and Gaylord avenues in Pueblo, Colo.

While the crash itself was not caught on security footage, a vehicle matching Muniz's Saturn was filmed right before the time of the accident traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed.

Another witness, who was in the Saturn during the crash, told police Muniz was driving.

That witness confirmed that Muniz had been racing and lost control of the car, causing it to roll. The witness said they did not know who Muniz was racing.

Police contacted Muniz, who allegedly confirmed the Saturn belonged to her and that there was no insurance on the vehicle.

Muniz and another woman who was in the vehicle during the wreck but has not been charged with a crime agreed to meet with police at the station, but neither gave further statements without an attorney present and left with their parents.

According to the affidavit, police used crime scene forensics to determine Muniz had been traveling at a rate of 96 mph in a 35 mph zone prior to the crash.

Police requested an arrest warrant charging Muniz with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, vehicular homicide, reckless driving and driving without insurance.

Muniz turned herself in at the Pueblo County jail Thursday. She is scheduled to make a her first appearance in court on Monday, July 10.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo police say woman charged with fatal hit-and-run was speeding