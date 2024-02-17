Pueblo woman dies of accidental gunshot wound

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A homicide investigation is underway in Pueblo after a woman was allegedly shot accidentally and died of her injuries.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded shortly after 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15 to a reported shooting at a home on Castle Royal Drive in the Regency neighborhood. PPD learned that a woman had been accidentally shot.

PPD said the woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries, but shortly after arriving at the hospital, she was pronounced dead. PPD Crimes Against Persons detectives and crime scene investigators responded and are investigating the death as a homicide.

The Pueblo County Coroner will identify the victim after family notifications have been made. PPD said this is the 7th homicide in Pueblo in 2024.

PPD said several people were interviewed and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

