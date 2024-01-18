Pueblo woman found dead in Fountain Creek identified by coroner

A Pueblo woman who was found dead in Fountain Creek on Jan. 10, the victim of a suspected homicide, was identified Wednesday by the Pueblo County coroner.

The body of Renee Marie Portillos, 47, was discovered by police in the creek near Montebello and Mohawk roads south of Highway 47 after officers responded to a report of a homicide.

An autopsy has been completed on Portillos and her next of kin has been notified, according to the coroner.

Solomon Martinez, 26, was arrested last week on suspicion of first-degree murder. Police said in court documents that Martinez had a severed human hand in his coat pocket at the time of his arrest.

Martinez is being held in the Pueblo County jail on a $1 million cash-only bond. His next appearance in Pueblo District court is scheduled for Jan. 23.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

