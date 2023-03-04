Pueblo woman sentenced to 8 years in fatal stabbing of boyfriend

A Pueblo woman was sentenced to eight years in prison Friday in the 2021 stabbing death of her boyfriend, Daniel Mascarenas.

Savannah Mascarenas, 31, was sentenced by 10th Judicial District Judge Allison P. Ernst after pleading guilty last December to manslaughter, a Class 4 felony.

In a plea agreement signed by 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner, the initial second-degree murder charge against Mascarenas was dropped in exchange for her pleading guilty to manslaughter. The plea agreement did not stipulate an exact prison sentence but stated it could be no longer than 10 years.

Mascarenas will also be required to serve a mandatory three years of probation upon her release from the Department of Corrections, and she might be required to pay restitution to the family of the victim.

During a December 2022 plea hearing, Mascarenas admitted to cutting Daniel Mascarenas with a knife, resulting in his death.

Her father, Alfredo Mascarenas, told police the two had an on-and-off relationship for about three years prior to the fatal stabbing.

Two siblings of Savannah, both minors, told police they were woken up in the very early hours of Dec. 4 by Savannah and Daniel fighting in their room.

Savannah's brother told law enforcement the pair had gone on a date the night before and were arguing when they came home around 3 a.m.

The argument continued for about half an hour before the brother got up and yelled at them that he was trying to sleep, he said. About 10 minutes later, he said Savannah and Daniel began fighting.

The brother said he saw Savannah push Daniel and heard her telling him to get out of the house, at which point he stated Daniel threw a punch at her.

Savannah's brother said he did not know if the punch connected but saw blood on Savannah's lip. At that point, the brother said he grabbed Daniel around the waist and pinned him to a wall.

The two struggled until the brother said he got Daniel into a headlock, which he held for about 30 seconds.

Daniel went into the hallway after the brother released him from the headlock. Savannah allegedly grabbed a knife at that point and yelled at Daniel to get out of the house and threatened to stab him if he didn't.

Daniel told her to "go ahead," the brother said, and she stabbed him in the stomach.

