Pueblo woman sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of Pueblo West man

A Pueblo jury found Gina Vinson-DeHerrera guilty of first-degree murder on Dec. 10 in connection to the death of Steven Sandoval, 35, of Pueblo West, last year.

She was sentenced to life in the Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole based on Colorado's mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines.

Throughout the more-than weeklong trial, members of Vinson-DeHerrera's family were present in the crowd watching the proceedings. As the jury deliberated their decision, the family gathered in a circle in the hallway and prayed the jury would find Vinson-DeHerrera's actions were in self-defense.

But the jury found her guilty, triggering an automatic sentence of life without parole.

On Sept. 20, 2020, at approximately 10 a.m, Pueblo police were called to the 600 block of East B Street on a report that a motor vehicle theft was in progress.

About a minute later, police received another call that a shooting had occurred at the same location.

After arriving at the scene, police located Sandoval, who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

According to police, Vinson-DeHerrera had left the residence in a blue 2008 Ford Mustang convertible prior to officers’ arrival. The vehicle was later located and recovered by officers at another location

Police quickly identified Vinson-DeHerrera as the primary suspect in the shooting and she was arrested the following day on Sept. 21, 2020.

Contact Chieftain reporter Lacey Latch at llatch@gannett.com or on social media @laceylatch.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Gina Vinson-DeHerrera sentenced to life in prison for Pueblo murder